We Are In Talks With Peter Obi, Says Kwankwaso

The presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, Rabiu Kwankwaso, has revealed that his camp is in talks with Peter Obi and members of the Labour Party over a possible alliance.

There have been speculations of a “third force” to challenge the APC-PDP duopoly and Kwankwaso and Obi are reportedly exploring the possibility of creating an alliance in the 2023 elections.

Speaking in an interview on BBC Hausa, the former governor of Kano state expressed that family and well wishers were optimistic about the grand alliance.

“We are really talking to Peter Obi, or at least saying that the committee is working to look into the matter (and cooperate with him), and friends and family are coming to talk to us about it, ” he said.

“Merging with the Labour Party is very significant at this critical moment especially looking at the fact that both PDP and APC Presidential candidates did not pick their running mates from the South-East.”