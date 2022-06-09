‘We Proved Our Critics Wrong’ — Omo-Agege Hails Tinubu On Winning APC Ticket

Bola Tinubu, the former governor of Lagos, has been congratulated by Ovie Omo-Agege, the deputy Senate president, on his victory in the All Progressives Congress presidential primary.

On Wednesday, Tinubu was declared the winner of the APC primary after polling 1,271 votes to defeat Rotimi Amaechi, who received 316 votes.

Omo-Agege expressed optimism that Tinubu would win the 2023 presidential election in a statement issued by Ima Niboro, his director of communications and media strategy.

He praised President Muhammadu Buhari and the APC for providing a level playing field for all aspirants, as well as the APC special convention committee for conducting the primary successfully.

While calling on Tinubu to be magnanimous in victory, Omo-Agege urged all presidential aspirants to join hands with the party’s presidential candidate to ensure victory for the APC.

“Not everyone gave APC a chance to conduct a free, fair, credible presidential primary. With the undercurrents in the buildup, some had predicted that our great party would go into extinction after this convention,” the statement reads.

“But with the transparent process that saw the emergence of Asiwaju Tinubu as our party standard bearer, I am confident more than ever before that this is the beginning of even greater tidings for our party.

“We proved our critics wrong. We have shown that with unity of purpose, the sky is our starting point.”