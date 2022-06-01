“We Should Apologize To Whitemoney” – Naira Marley Mocked Over His New Album

Sensational singer and marlian president, Naira Marley has been dragged online over his new album.

On May 30, 2022, Naira Marley delivered his long-awaited first album, “God’s Timing Is The Best” (GTTB), to mark Marlians’ Day. This new initiative is a follow-up to his previous mini-project, ‘Lord Of Lamba’ (LOL)

His latest songs appear to have been well accepted by social media users who didn’t waste time to drag the singer, mocking his new album.

A social media user sparked reactions with his rating of the marlian president’s new songs.

According to the netizen, people should apologize to whitemoney as Naira Marley’s latest songs seem to be the worst.

He wrote:

“Just listened to some tracks naira marley’s new album and I think we should apologize to White Money”.

blesskidw : “Whitemoney go dey get goosebumps rn”

holla_beesee : “That means whitemoney music na celeb for where nairamarley own dey”

terrific_wealthy : “Some people no get manners”

Cathy_reigns : “Whitemoney dey on him own st*ay bul*et come meet am”

uc__papi : “Honestly some of this big names are overrated”

