We’II Challenge Outcome Of Ekiti Guber Election In Court – SDP’s Oni

Chief Segun Oni, a former governor and candidate for the Social Democratic Party (SDP), has rejected the results of Saturday’s governorship election, saying the outcome would be challenged in court.

Oni, speaking through his state collation agent and former state attorney-general, Owoseni Ajayi, said the results announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) did not reflect the true will of the people, and that the process had been tainted by bribes.

Ajayi, who refused to sign the election results, said, “we are rejecting the results because the election was characterised by violence and intimidation of voters and as a result, we will definitely challenge the outcome of these results in the court of law for posterity and for generation coming to know that when conducting elections, you must follow the rules and procedures.”