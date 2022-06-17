We’ll Deal With Perpetrators Of Violence, Says CDS

The Nigerian military warned politicians on Thursday against inciting violence before, during, and after the general elections in 2023, emphasizing that any political thug found electioneering would be dealt with harshly.

This was revealed by the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen Lucky Irabor, at the military’s operational briefing in Abuja.

Nigerians’ desire for peaceful general elections, according to Irabor, must be realized.

“We are approaching a season that everyone has been looking forward to, which is calm electioneering and elections,” he remarked.

“Please, do not think that is just the responsibility of the government; the responsibility is for everyone to ensure that we have a peaceful electioneering so that every one of us will have a country that we will be proud of.

“If we don’t have a country, there will be no appointive positions to aspire for. So, the most important thing regarding this forthcoming election is that we must conduct ourselves peacefully.”