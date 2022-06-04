We’ll No Longer Keep Sensitive Election Materials With CBN, Says INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, has stated that sensitive election materials will no longer be “routed” through the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The INEC chairman stated that the electoral body has never had a problem with the CBN since the partnership began, but that an alternative will be found due to “current circumstances.”

He stated that the new measures would be implemented as early as the governorship election in Ekiti state on June 18.

Yakubu spoke at Enough is Enough’s ‘The Electorate’ election dialogue on Saturday (EiE).

He said: “Logistics in an election is much wider than the movement of sensitive material for the election. Take the case of Ekiti for instance, all non-sensitive materials have been delivered to Ado-Ekiti and they are in all the LGAs of the state.

Also Read: INEC Extends Deadline For Primaries By Six Days

“But sensitive materials are usually delivered on behalf of the commission by the Central Bank of Nigeria. (CBN) which are inspected in the presence of the bank and then moved out by our own officials.

“I want to say that since INEC started this collaboration with the CBN, we have never experienced a single issue with the movement of materials. The agency has been such a good partner to the commission.

“But we appreciate the current circumstances, and it is for that reason, pending the time we find an alternative, the materials for the Ekiti election will not be routed through the CBN.

“We will move the material to the airport in Akure and move the material to our office e in Ado Ekiti and do the distribution from there. We are not going to use CBN. And when it comes to the general election, we have to look for an alternative way of doing it.”