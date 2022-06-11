We’ll Work Against Atiku In A Very Forceful Way – Fani-Kayode

Former Minister of Aviation and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Femi Fani-Kayode, has stated that the APC will be working against the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, in a very forceful and decisive way.

Fani-Kayode made this known when he appeared on Channels Television’s programme, Politics Today.

We’ll be working against Atiku in a very forceful and decisive way, and I absolutely have no regrets about that.

Also Read: Okorocha Breaks Silence After Losing APC Ticket To Tinubu

“If you look back in 2019, I wasn’t really involved in his campaign at the presidential level. I didn’t really get involved in the campaign itself.

“It was in 2015 I was involved in the campaign for (former) President Jonathan but this time around, we are on oppposite sides to the PDP and I’m on the opposite side to (former) vice president Atiku and I’m supporting president to be, Bola Tinubu and we are going to win. Believe me, it’s going to be a very tough fight.”