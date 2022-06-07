What Adesua Etomi Told Banky W After Winning Eti-Osa Rerun

Nollywood actress cum singer Adesua Etomi has showered praises on her husband, Banky W, hours after winning the Eti-Osa rerun.

Banky W emerged victorious on Monday, with 24 votes against Sam Aiboni who scored only five votes.

Taking to Instagram to celebrate her husband, Adesua Etomi said her husband inspires her and she’s proud of how he fought the good fight.

She wrote: “My goodness, you inspire me @bankywellington. I am so proud of you for fighting the good fight and for doing the work.”

“All glory to God because what’s better than winning once? Winning twice. Today we celebrate. Tomorrow we get back to work. I love you. You have always been and will always be a winner in my eyes.”

Reacting to the post, Banky W expressed appreciation to his wife saying he couldn’t have been in his current state without her.

bankywellington wrote: “I wouldn’t be here without you. Thank you for everything. The love of my life, if I could I’d marry you twice”