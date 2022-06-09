What I Will Do If Tinubu Or Atiku Wins 2023 Presidency – Charly Boy Speaks

Controversial entertainer, Charles Chukwuemeka Oputa popularly known as Charly Boy has revealed he will relocate to Ghana if Atiku Abubakar or Bola Tinubu wins the 2023 presidential election.

This is coming from the entertainer a few minutes after Bola Ahmed Tinubu was declared the winner of the APC presidential primary.

Recall, Tinubu defeated the likes of Vice-President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo; Rotimi Amaechi, former Minister of Transportation; and Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello; Senate President Ahmad Lawan; Governor David Umahi; Governor Ben Ayade; Pastor Tunde Bakare: Senator Sani Yerima to emerge the party’s flag bearer.

He will square up against PDP’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, Labour Party’s Peter Obi and NNPP’s Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso among others.

Reacting to Tinubu’s win, Charly boy took to his verified Twiitter handle to disclose his relocation plans.

According to the media personality, he would beg Ghana for their citizenship and stay there.

He wrote; ”If any of these two jabagantis win, i go just leave una walker go Ghana, go beg dem for citizenshhip. Buhari, will look like a saint.”