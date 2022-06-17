What Would Have Happened To Boma If We Had S3x In The House – BBNaija’s Tega Spills

Former Big Brother Naija ‘Shine Ya Eye’ Housemate Tega Dominic has knocked a troll as she reveals what would have been Boma’s fate if they had sex.

Tega, while defending the illicit affair with Boma during the reunion show said she used marriage as a strategy on the show.

Speaking of her affair with Boma, Tega said, “To me, everything that was going on between me and Boma was all a cruise.”

Reacting, Boma said Tega had earlier told him her marriage had ended, so to him, he was dealing with a single woman.

However, a troll took to Tega’s Instagram page to drop a nasty comment, saying the reality TV star slept with Boma.

Tega who seemed there was no need for more explanation on the issue said Boma would not have left her ‘Bum Bum’ if they had s3x.

Igholouis76: “But now u accept say Boma Fvk u.”

Tega wrote: “If e fcvk me, for dey follow me for yansh, because e no go free go. I talk am with my full chest”