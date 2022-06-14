Whitemoney Speaks On Relationship With Queen, Reveals Reason She Blocked Him

BBNaija reality TV star Hazel Onyeze popularly known as Whitemoney has spoken on his relationship with a former housemate Queen Mercy Atang.

Recall that after the reality TV show ended Queen reportedly blocked Whitemoney on social media.

Speaking on the incident during one of the reunion show episodes, Whitemoney explained that he was not aware that she had blocked him and only realized later that the so called block was on WhatsApp.

He insisted that he had no idea what was going on and only heard rumors that a fan of his attacked her.

Watch the video below:

