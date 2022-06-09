Why Are We Getting Old People As Presidents, Obi Cubana’s Son Asks Mum

Obi Cubana’s wife, Ebinna Iyiegbu has shared a question her son asked her after Bola Tinubu emerged as the All Progressives Congress, APC presidential candidate.

In a post via her Insta Story, the billionaire’s wife stated that her son Anyi asked her why Nigerian presidents are always old.

Throwing the questions to her fans, she asked how she would answer his question.

Meanwhile, Nigeria music veteran, Daddy Showkey has pleaded with ndi Igbo to be united for once following the emergence of Digar Ezenwafor as a factional presidential candidate in the Labour Party’s primary election.

Naija News earlier reports that a faction of the Labour Party (LP) led by Calistus Uju Okafor on Wednesday, June 8, elected Chief Digar Ezenwafor as its presidential candidate in Abuja.

Ezenwafor, who is a former Anambra chairman of the LP, emerged at a national convention of the factional body in Abuja.