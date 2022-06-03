‘Why Big Brother Naija Should Be Suspended This Year’ – Daddy Freeze

Controversial media personality, Daddy Freeze has said that Big Brother Naija should be suspended due to the forthcoming general elections.

Recall that the 46-year-old media personality made the statement on his Instragram live while interacting with his fans and followers.

According to Daddy Freeze, the youths in Nigeria should have their brains fully functional and Big Brother will only cause a distraction in which they do not need right now as the 2023 general elections is fast approaching.

Daddy Freeze added that Nigeria with all the challenges it’s currently facing is the only country that allows entertainment stray her, unlike other big countries where Big Brother Naija hold no relevance.

He further urged the youths to focus more on relevance, and set their priority rights as the time to save Nigeria is now.

In a related news, a Nigerian Catholic priest identified as Fr. Evaristus Bassey has revealed plans to impose a no PVC no offering rule in order to get members involved in the voting process as the 2023 general elections draws near.

Reverend Father Bassey, via his Twitter disclosed that he’d be imposing the no PVC, no Offering rule to get his members involved in the voting process.