‘Why Celebrities Refused To Congratulate Me On My N400 Million Mansion’ – Bobrisky

Nigerian controversial crossdresser Idris Okunneye popularly called Bobrisky has thrown a subtle shade at Nigerian celebrities as he revealed why many of them refused to congratulate him.

Recall that Bobrisky on Sunday, 19th June held a housewarming party for his four hundred million Naira mansion in Lekki, Lagos.

In a post shared on Instagram, Bobrisky questioned how many Nigerian celebrities own a house in Pinnock except Mavin Record boss, Don Jazzy.

According to Borisky, he doesn’t need their congratulatory messages and his friends in the entertainment industry have congratulated him already.

Bobrisky added that people should keep their congratulatory messages to themselves if it doesn’t come with money.

He wrote: “Someone asked why many celebrities didn’t congratulate me. The questions you should ask is how many of them have houses in Pinnock? Only one who is Don Jazzy.”

“I don’t need their congratulations messages, the ones I’m close too already did so what else? If ur congratulations doesn’t come with money keep ur congratulations. Even from the people I’m following self it tell that I don’t wanna follow anyone I’m not cool with”