‘Why I Beat Up Touts In Ogun State’ – Veteran Actor Taiwo Hassan

Veteran Nollywood actor, Taiwo Hassan popularly called Ogogo has explained why he beat up some touts in Ilaro, Ogun State.

Sharing the video of the incident on his social media page, Taiwo Hassan said he visited Ilaro for an inspection of a project and some guys walked up to him for the normal appraisals.

However, things took a different turn when one of the touts dragged his cloth and demanded an amount he cannot pay.

Taiwo Hassan said he asked the boy to leave him but he refused, asking him to do his worst and it led to a physical fight.

He wrote: “Before blogger’s pick this up, let me tell my side of the story and the truth. Was in Ilaro my own home town, for an inspection of a project, after which some unknown guys walked up to me for the normal appraisals.

1; We watch your movie

2; give up money

3; We watched you all through our childhood

“All these as an actor we hear everyday, I offer all i had on me and one of them dragged me by my agbada and demanded for an amount i can’t pay. Asked him to leave me, he said “Do your worse” the rest is story, please stop harassing actors or entertainers, Do you pay anyone for doing your job, No it’s our job too. Accept all we offer when we do. Remember, Once a boxer always a boxer.”