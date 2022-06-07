‘Why I Chose To Run For Office Under PDP’ – Banky W

Nigerian music producer cum politician, Olubankole Wellington, popularly called Banky, has disclosed why he chose to run his political race with the Peoples Democratic Party.

Recall that Banky W won the PDP primaries for the constituency held on May 22 across the state that was cancelled by the party.

A rerun election took place on Monday, June 6 at the party secretariat on the Alpha Beach road in Eti-Osa Local government area of Lekki, where he emerged winner again.

In a recent interview with Chude Jideonwo, Banky W described his political aspiration as something bigger than him, adding that he joined the PDP to make reforms.

He said: “It’s a question of learning over the last few years… that we have to engage with Nigeria where it is, not where we want it to be.

“At the end of the day, we can’t be content with just shouting from the sidelines. We can realize that some of us have to infiltrate the system, some of us have to get in to the major platforms that exists and reform even those platforms.

“So this is bigger than – and I say this with all sincerity and with all honesty – that it’s much bigger than me trying to get a seat in the House of Reps.”