Why I Didn’t Attend APC Presidential Primaries – Nwajiuba

Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, a presidential hopeful on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), claims his absence from the party’s primaries was due to the party’s refusal to zone the ticket to the South-East.

Nwajiuba, the former Minister of State for Education, was conspicuously absent when he and the other 22 hopefuls were summoned to the podium to deliver their speeches on Tuesday night, just before the start of voting in the APC presidential primaries at Eagle Square.

In a statement issued on Wednesday by his relative, Chinedum Nwajiuba, the former minister, who hails from Imo State, said the understanding from the highest levels prior to his involvement, and considering his role in the founding of the APC, was a consensus.

He said, “With that understanding, the presidential ticket was to come to the South, and the South-East.

“This has been the hope till the end of the negotiations. He, not wanting to be part of the dollar and naira bazaar, is convinced that what Nigeria needs now is no more of the same thing that has kept Nigeria at the low level it has been.

“Our challenges as a country cannot be addressed at the same energy level by which they were created.”