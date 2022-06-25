Why I Didn’t Reject Atiku’s Request To Serve As Running Mate – Okowa

Ifeanyi Okowa, governor of Delta State and vice-presidential candidate for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has discussed his decision to take the position of running mate for Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the party’s presidential candidate.

Rejecting the nomination would have been a disservice, according to Okowa, who spoke on Channels Television’s Politics Today.

“It would have been a disservice from my part to turn down the vice presidential nomination because I am a party man to the core and the only decison I can make at this time is to support my party to win this election because I am very confident of the fact that the PDP has a role to play in rescuing and rebuilding this nation,” he said.

The vice presidential candidate noted that he is a committed member of the PDP who is concerned about the party’s role of rescuing the country.

He said, “I belong to the PDP, I have committed myself to the party and I’m a party member today. As a party man governed by the rules and policy direction of the party, and having committed to be a member of that party, it is only right that I have my obedience to the party as my obedience to the people of this country. It is only fair that a christian from the south south serve as his vice.”