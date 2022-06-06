Why I Underwent Plastic Surgery – Mercy Eke

Former housemate in the Big Brother Naija reality show, Mercy Eke has revealed why she underwent plastic surgery.

There have been discussions on the social media space following the death of an influencer in Port Harcourt, Crystabel who died as a result of a botched plastic surgery.

Some celebrities have condemned ladies that are not satisfied with their natural body but gain self-confidence with plastic surgery.

Mercy while speaking during an interview with media personality, Temisan on “TeaWithTay” said she got her body enhanced to boost her self-confidence.

The reality star said, “I did it for myself. I did it to enhance my confidence. I wanted to look good in what I wear. I’m into fashion. I have to have a certain type of body for myself.

“I feel like those that are hiding the truth, probably don’t have the confidence; they feel like they did it for someone.

“But I did it for myself. I did it to sell my business. So, I don’t think there is anything to be ashamed of in enhancing your body.

“People are bleaching…bleaching, make we no talk about being. It’s all the same thing. That is another form of enhancement because it’s not the way God created you.

“Even those that fix eyelashes. All these things, if we talk about them; are the same. So, if you think you are ‘that girl’, leave yourself the way God created you.”