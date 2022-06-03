‘Why I’m Not Looking for A Man That Has Money’ – Singer Tiwa Savage

After many years of her crashed union with her husband cum manager Teebillz, Nigerian sensational singer Tiwa Savage has revealed the kind of man she’s looking forward to date.

Tiwa Savage while performing during a recent music concert said she’s not looking for a man that has money.

In the video shared on her Instagram story, Tiwa Savage said she feels less impressed with any man that wants to spend money on her because she has her own money too.

Speaking further, Tiwa Savage said she can walk away from any unpleasant situation by jumping into her car because of the money she possesses.

She added that any man coming for a relationship with her must match with her own energy.

In her words: “I was telling my stylist, not like I’m just for looking any guy that has money because I‘ve the money, too. For real If do anyhow, I will get into my landrover and move, all I’m saying is we gat to match our energy. You got to match my energy. So from now we are looking for someone that will add to our fun”