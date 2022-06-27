Why My Relationship With Wizkid Ended In 2016 – Tania Omotayo

Tania Omotayo, a former girlfriend of Nigerian singer, Ayo Balogun, popularly called Wizkid, has revealed why their relationship ended in 2016.

Speaking on why they broke up, Tania said she decided to end her romantic relationship with Wizkid because they were too young to make it public.

Recall that Omotayo, 21 in 2016, broke up with Wizkid amid reports that he was expecting his second child with Binta Diallo.

Wizkid, also called Big Wiz or Machalla by his fans, is a father of three boys from three different women.

Tania Omotayo said, “I consider myself to live in my own world. I live in a bubble. I don’t like doing things on the outside.

“So imagine being 21 and being thrown into the media at a time when it wasn’t normal for young people to be in a relationship and be so public. I knew that, at that time, we were the only ones.

“That was before Iceprince came out with his girlfriend years later. So it was new at the time. It was so bad that they insulted my destiny. At some point, they started insulting my legs, saying I had really skinny chicken legs.

“We were young, and he was becoming a global superstar. There’s no way we wouldn’t have had issues.

“It’s impossible. It comes with that celebrity life. I couldn’t have predicted that. At some point, we decided that we had different things that we wanted to do.

“But was I happy? Yes. That was like my best friend. And it was fine.”