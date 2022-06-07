Why Women Undergo Plastic Surgery — Actress Nkechi Blessing

Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing has said that most ladies do not undergo plastic surgery to please men.
The controversial actress explained via a post on her Insta Stories that some ladies do it to feel confident about their bodies while others want to look good in bikinis.
This is coming after the death of a popular influencer Christabel, who allegedly lost her life after undergoing a cosmetic surgery in Lagos, Nigeria.
According to her friend, Miss Posha who confirmed her death, she died as a result of complications from a botched plastic surgery done in Nigeria.
Is plastic surgery the only way to feel confident about yourself? Hmmmmmmmmmmm Interesting. Ones confident in life should not be base on surgery of panel beating your
body but who you are and what you actually stand for in life