Why Women Undergo Plastic Surgery — Actress Nkechi Blessing

Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing has said that most ladies do not undergo plastic surgery to please men.

The controversial actress explained via a post on her Insta Stories that some ladies do it to feel confident about their bodies while others want to look good in bikinis.

This is coming after the death of a popular influencer Christabel, who allegedly lost her life after undergoing a cosmetic surgery in Lagos, Nigeria.

READ ALSO: 2023: Don’t let God punish you – Nkechi Blessing blasts Omokri over Tinubu comparison

According to her friend, Miss Posha who confirmed her death, she died as a result of complications from a botched plastic surgery done in Nigeria.