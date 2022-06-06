Yahaya Bello: APC Presidential Hopefuls Agreed To Back Buhari’s Anointed Candidate

Yahaya Bello, governor of Kogi state, has stated that the presidential hopefuls of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have agreed to support President Muhammadu Buhari’s anointed candidate.

On Saturday, the president met with the aspirants at the presidential villa, Abuja.

At the meeting, he asked them to “come up with a formidable” consensus candidate before the party holds its primary election.

The Kogi governor, who is also a presidential hopeful, said he will support Buhari’s choice.

Whoever Mr President will come up with, I’m in 100 percent in support of that. It is not only me, in the dinner, we had yesterday with Mr President, almost everybody, in fact, 100 percent of us, who are aspiring, have agreed that whoever Mr President will choose among us we are going to support him,” he said.

Asked if Bola Tinubu, former Lagos governor, was also in agreement, Bello said he was present and did not object.

“He was seated in the meeting and he did not object to it, so If someone speaks on your behalf and you did not have anything in contrary and you keep quiet then it is binding on you,” he added.