Yahaya Bello Hails Oyebanji, Says APC’s Victory Shows Party’s Wide Acceptance

Yahaya Bello, governor of Kogi, has congratulated Biodun Oyebanji on his election as governor of Ekiti state.

Oyebanji, former secretary to the state government (SSG), was declared the winner of the Ekiti governorship election on Sunday after winning 15 out of the 16 LGAs in the state.

Oyebanji secured 187,057 votes, defeating his two closest challengers — Segun Oni of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) who polled 82,211 votes, and Bisi Kolawole of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who got 67,457 votes.

In a statement on Sunday, Bello stated that Oyebanji’s victory has “sent a chilling message to the spines of various opposition parties en route to the 2023 general election and had again proven the wide acceptance of the party”.

While praising the party leaders for their efforts in rallying support for Oyebanji and working together to assure the party’s success, Bello said the party’s strength remained in its unity.

The governor advised Oyebanji to be “magnanimous in victory” and give a hand of fellowship to other contestants, who, in the spirit of sportsmanship, should reciprocate such gesture and assure the continuation of the state’s developmental programme.

Bello thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for the party’s electoral success, noting that the president’s promise of delivering a free and fair election has gained traction, with the Ekiti election serving as yet another example of Buhari’s vow to enhance democracy.