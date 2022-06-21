Yoruba Group Endorses Tinubu For President

The apex Yoruba interest group, Yoruba Council Worldwide, has endorsed the presidential standard bearer of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu.

The group noted that it endorsed the former Lagos State Governor based on “intellectual acumen.”

The council’s President, Oladotun Hassan, at a press conference in Abuja on Monday, said, “Having critically considered all presidential candidates and their political parties beyond ethnic and primordial sentiments, that the Northern Hausa-Fulani would have served and completed eight years by 2023 under President Muhammadu Buhari. These are no times for any ethnic and political opportunist to take advantage of our precarious situation.

“We, therefore, settle for Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, being a thorough breed experienced nationalist and the APC presidential candidate as our next President come 2023.

“This is done based on his uncommon intellectual acumen and eagle eyes to pick the best cabinet ministers and parastatal heads from all geopolitical sections of the country; without any iota of political, ethnicity, religious vengeance and biased sentiments, to progressively serve and drive the nation forward.”

Hassan also appealed to the Yoruba nation agitators to sheathe their swords ahead of the 2023 general elections.