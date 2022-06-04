You Always Travel Abroad When Nigeria Has Problem – Shehu Sani Slams Buhari

By
Olayemi Oladotun
-
Shehu Sani

Shehu Sani, a sociopolitical commentator, slammed President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday for his frequent foreign trips.

According to Sani, Buhari has a habit of traveling abroad when there is a problem in the country.

He noted that Buhari travels abroad and then returns to deal with the problem he left behind.

However, Sani did not reveal the unresolved issue that awaits Buhari.

In a tweet, the former Kaduna Central Senator, wrote: “Whenever there’s problem,the President is used to traveling only to come back and meet it solved.

“This one, he went to Dubai, Spain and now Ghana and yet the problem is still waiting for him to solve.”

