You Are An Amazing Soul – Rosy Meurer Celebrates Denrele

Nollywood actress Rosy Meurer has praised popular Nigerian crossdresser Denrele Edun on his 41st birthday.

The crossdresser turned 41 on the 13th of June and shared multiple pictures on his Instagram page to celebrate his new year.

DENRELE WROTE: “HAPPY 41ST BIRTHDAY TO ME!!!!! FORTY WON, IT IS! I LOOK 19, I FEEL LIKE 12 AND I ACT LIKE I’M 10 (YEAH, I NEVER LET THE KID INSIDE OF ME DIE)… GUESS THAT MAKES ME 41! DENRELE, I NOW PRONOUNCE YOU STUNNING! AGAIN, FIND ME A MORE ENERGETIC, BEAUTIFULLY YOUNG, VIBRANT AND EFFERVESCENT 41 YEAR OLD… DIDN’T THINK SO! CHANNELING MY INNER GEN Z SIDE; YOUTHFUL EXUBERANCE WITH A LOTTA BALLZ! P.S: I’VE HEARD OF THE THREE AGES OF MAN: YOUTH, MIDDLE AGE, AND “YOU’RE LOOKING WONDERFUL!”.

Also taking to her personal page, Rosy Meurer wrote a warm birthday message for the crossdresser whom she described as an amazing soul.

She wrote: “HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO AN AMAZING SOUL. ONE BEING I LOVE AND APPRECIATE SO MUCH. THANK YOU FOR ALWAYS COMING THROUGH FOR ME. MAY GOD BLESS YOUR NEW AGE. WISH YOU MANY MORE YEARS TO COME, LONG LIFE AND PROSPERITY. @DENRELE_EDUN.