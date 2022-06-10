You Dress Better Than Us At Every Event – Tiwa Savage Hails Davido’s Babymama

Award winning Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage has celebrated with Davido’s Babymama Sophia Momodu on her birthday.

Momodu had turned a year older on Thursday, June 9 and Tiwa had taken to her Insta Stories to praise the mother of one for always being the best dressed at every event.

She wrote: “It is finally your birthday. So we can stop teasing you now. When you too go dress pass all of us at every event. Birthday blessings Mama Imade. We love you most beautiful”.

Sophia also flooded her page with some beautiful photos and videos from the celebration.

From the lovely photos shared by Sophia, it was evident that she had a great time on her birthday.

Meanwhile, Nollywood actress, Georgina Onuoha has berated her colleague Yul Edochie after he bragged about the advantage of marrying a second wife.

Recall that Yul Edochie in a post shared on Instagram on Thursday said marrying a second wife turned out to be a blessing for him and his wives.