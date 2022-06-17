‘You Have Knack For Picking Good Heads’ — Secondus Hails Atiku For Choosing Okowa

Former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) national chairman Uche Secondus has congratulated Atiku Abubakar, the party’s presidential candidate, for choosing Ifeanyi Okowa as his running mate.

Abubakar picked Okowa, the governor of Delta, as his running mate for the 2023 general election, TheCable reported earlier on Thursday.

Advertisement

Nyesom Wike and Emmanuel Udom, the governors of Rivers and Akwa Ibom, respectively, were also mentioned as possible candidates before the announcement.

According to the PDP presidential candidate, Okowa was chosen because he had “all or most of the attributes” he seeks.

Also Read: 2023 Presidency: Ekweremadu Congratulates Okowa

In a statement by Ike Abonyi, his media aide, Secondus added that with the duo of Atiku and Okowa, the PDP will be victorious at the polls.

“The former national chairman described Alhaji Abubakar as a square peg in a square hole whose pedigree in the nation’s political space remains outstanding and speaks for itself,” the statement reads.

“Prince Secondus said that Atiku’s choice of governor Okowa as his running mate shows his knack for picking a good head to be around him for the gargantuan task ahead.

“The former national chairman said that with the picking of a running mate, the candidacy is complete and PDP is now set for the inevitable journey back to Aso Rock come 2023.”