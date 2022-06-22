‘You’re An Idiot’ – Anambra Commissioner Abuses Job Applicant

The Anambra State Commissioner for Education, Prof Ngozi Chuma-Udeh, has been caught on tape insulting a job applicant in the state.

Enter your email and join the 10,000 Naira Giveaway! Leave this field empty if you're human:

The commissioner insulted the applicant who was seeking clarification about the teacher’s recruitment exercise held last Saturday in the state.

In a voice note which has gone rival, the commissioner slammed the applicant and her colleagues for their behaviour during the recruitment exercise.

Chuma-Udeh described the female applicant as a hooligan and idiot who should not dream to be a teacher or be in the education sector.

She said: “Madam, you’re an idiot. You mean the computers are doing what? I received a report by 12 noon that you people refused to stand in line, you refused to be identified; you mobbed.

“You people were trying to get into the hall at the same time; you refused to be disciplined, and you have the effrontery… You stupid woman to call me on the phone and talk rubbish.

“Get out of my phone you filthy thing. Do you really want to be a teacher? How will you tell your students to conform to instructions, when you cannot stand in line and move line in line, and you want to be a teacher when you are behaving like hooligans.

“I have nothing for you and I have nothing to say to you. We have already examined up to 1,400 candidates and …you are all hooligans. I hope you understand me. Thank you.”