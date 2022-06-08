You’re Worthy, Lawan Congratulates Tinubu

The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, stated on Wednesday that the emergence of Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu as the All Progressives Congress presidential candidate had assured his party of victory in the 2023 presidential election.

Lawan, who was also a primary candidate, said in a letter of congratulations that he personally signed that the election process had shown that Tinubu was the popular choice of his party.

“Your glittering track record of public service, foresight and grit in party building and administration, as well as the courage you continue to demonstrate in fighting for the entrenchment of democracy in Nigeria make you worthy of the high esteem and trust of our party members everywhere in Nigeria as exhibited at the National Convention,” the letter read in part.