Yul Edochie Cries Out Over Death Threat, Months After His Second Marriage

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has cried out over death threats and continuous backslash online.

This is coming barely two months after his controversial marriage to his colleague, Judy Austin Moghalu hit the internet.

Since Yul announced his new marriage and the birth of their baby in April 2022, many netizens have continued to taunt him at every opportunity.

In a post shared on his Instagram page, the talented actor said some people are wishing his family death.

Yul who seemed displeased by the tone of the post said people will get whatever they wish him and his family either blessings or downfall.

He wrote: “Just seeing someone happy makes a lot of people angry. Very angry ooo. Some people are even wishing my family death. I don’t understand. See me I no day for ‘ God heal my haters. If you love me may triple love and blessings follow you, if you pray for my downfall may downfall consume you.”

“If my lifestyle why no concern you day pain you. Make e pain well well. If you wish my family death, death shall be your portion. You wish me well, it shall be well with you 10 times over Amen”