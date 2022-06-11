Yul Edochie, Judy Austin Celebrate Their Son’s First Birthday In Most Beautiful Way

Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie and his wife Judy Austin have taken to social media to celebrate their son, Star Dikeh on his first birthday.

Recall that the marriage of Yul Edochie to his colleague Judy Austin came with many backslashes as many Nigerians termed it as a betrayal to his first wife, May.

Taking to Instagram, Yul Edochie shared adorable photos of his son donning in native Igbo outfit ‘Isi Agwu’ and holding a traditional hand fan called ‘Akupe’.

Yul Edochie expressed love to his son and prayed that he would be ten times greater than him.

He wrote: “Happy 1st birthday to the newest member of the Yul Edochie Squad, my son @stardikeyuledochie. You shall be 10 times greater than your father.”

“May God be with you always.”

“Daddy loves you”

“Happy birthday to a KING, STAR DIKE!!!”

On her part, Judy Austin eulogised her son with beautiful compliments and also showered birthday prayers on him.

She wrote: A born STAR!!!

“A LEADER amounts his peers!!!”

“A BLESSING to every eye that beholds him.”

“A PRECIOUS GIFT to us.”

“The HAPPIEST little boy I know.”

“Filled up with so much ENERGY just like his father.”

“God is indeed a WONDERFUL God!!!”

“As your name is STAR, so shall you illuminate this earth with your light.”

“I pray for God’s love, protection and guidance over you my sunshine.”

“You’re already Great my love and may your greatness continue to increase in Jesus Name Amen!!!”

“Keep shining my little man @stardikeyuledochie”

“The most beautiful baby I know!!!”