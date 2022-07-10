10 Things To Know About Lasisi Elenu’s Fiancée, Actress Nonso Adika

Comedian Nosa Afolabi, better known as Lasisi Elenu, has announced his engagement to actress Nonso Adika who plays Buchi on the African Magic series Tinsel.

The skit maker made the announcement to the 33-year-old in an Instagram post on Friday where he posted a video of himself proposing to Nonso.

Here are ten things to know about Nonso Adika.

1. Nonso was born in Kaduna state to a family of six.

2. Her full name is Nonso Adika Kalango.

3. Her mother died when she was young.

4. She got the role of Buchi in Tinsel after a successful audition.

5. Having been in Nollywood for over five years now No Nonso has been featured in movies such as Tinsel, Crazy People, Club, Assistant Madam and Jenifa’s Diary.

6. She also plays the role of Ecquitus, wife of Lasisi Elenu in the web comedy series Mama and Papa Godspower.

7. Nonso also runs Redleaf Productions, a pre-production company committed to promoting the art of moving images.

8. Besides acting, the movie star dreams of owning a restaurant.

9. She has featured in several skits with Elenu.

10. Nonso studied acting at the New York Film Academy.