2023: Abiodun Woos Ex-LG Chairmen, Appoints 29 Officers

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has announced the appointment of 29 Liaison Officers for the 20 Local Government Areas of the state.

The appointment came 24 hours after his colleague governor in Osun State, Gboyega Oyetola, lost his second term bid to the Peoples Democratic Party candidate and Governor-elect, Ademola Adeleke.

Abiodun had come under intense attacks from members of the opposition parties who claimed the PDP’s victory in the Osun state governorship election held on Saturday was a signal of the impending loss of his second term.

The appointment has been reported in some quarters of the state as a way to pacify some aggrieved party members who might work against his second term re-election.

Confirming the meeting with ex-local government appointees, the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Kunle Somorin, said his boss has appointed Liaison Officers in each of the 20 Local Government Areas of the State.

Somorin in a statement issued on Monday stated that the appointments were made in furtherance of the administration’s inclusive approach to governance.

He added that it was to boost the Building Our Future Together Agenda and deepen the democracy.

The CPS noted that the appointment was to improve Local Government Administration and bring governance closer to the grassroots.

The statement read “Governor Dapo Abiodun has appointed Liaison Officers in each of the 20 Local Government Areas of the State.

“The appointments are made in furtherance of the Administration’s inclusive approach to governance, boosting the Building Our Future Together Agenda and deepening democracy.

“It is also to improve Local Government Administration and bring governance closer to the grassroots.”