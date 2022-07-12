2023: Check Out Davido’s Reply When Asked If He Is Obidient, Atikulated Or Jagabanist

Popular Nigerian singer Davido has weighed in on the power tussle amongst Peter Obi, Atiku Abubakar and Bola Ahmed Tinubu ahead of the 2023 general election.

A fan had responded to Davido’s tweet, asking him if he is supporting the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Obi [“OBidient”], the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku [ “Atikulated”] or the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Tinubu [“Jagabanist”] ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

Replying to the tweet, Davido wrote Osun.

The singer’s reply means he is more focused on Osun gubernatorial election.

Davido consistently campaigns for his uncle Ademola Adeleke who is the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in Osun state.

Meanwhile, Nollywood actor, Kenneth Okonkwo has condemned Asiwaju Bola Tinubu’s decision to pick a Muslim as his running mate

The actor made this known to the public via his Instagram page on Monday evening.

Kenneth also prayed that God delivers Nigeria from the hands of power grabbers who elevate the quest for power above the quest for purpose.