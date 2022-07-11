2023: Edo Acting Gov Cautions Against Politics Of Religion

Philip Shaibu, the acting governor of Edo State, has warned politicians against engaging in religion-based politics ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Shaibu made the appeal over the weekend when hosting Sheikh Abdulfatai Enabulele, the Chief Imam of Benin, and his entourage at the official residence in Benin.

He claimed that religious politics had the power to split Nigeria and prevent it from rising to greatness.

Shaibu said, “Politicians should avoid playing politics with religion as it will certainly divide us. Let us reject such politicians as they don’t mean well for Nigeria.

“The general elections are coming in 2023; we don’t have a choice but to save Nigeria from collapse. This is the time to pray for good leaders that will move the nation forward.”

Shaibu, therefore, called on political leaders and the entire citizenry to eschew bitterness and work together to engender sustainable development.

While calling on the political leaders to demonstrate the virtue of religious tolerance in the spirit of the Eid el-Kabir celebration, Shaibu said Edo was one of the states in Nigeria where Muslims and Christians lived peacefully and worked together for the development of the state.

He said, “If Nigeria emulates Edo, things will work well for the nation. It’s only in Edo State that a reverend father was kidnapped and a Muslim went to the bush to rescue him and lost his life in the process.”