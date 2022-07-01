2023 Elections: I’ll Give INEC Free Hand – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has renewed the commitment of his administration to ensuring that the Independent National Electoral Commission delivers peaceful, transparent, free, fair and credible elections in 2023.

Assuring INEC of a free hand, he noted that with the conclusion of the political party primaries, all attention is now focused on the Nigerian elections of 2023.

Also Read: 2023: INEC Won’t Interfere In Nigerians’ Choice – Yakubu

Buhari, according to a statement by his spokesman, Garba Shehu, spoke Wednesday night in Lisbon at a meeting with representatives of Nigerians living in Portugal.

‘‘We also look forward to a smooth transition to the next government. As I’ve said before, our administration will not compromise on doing the right things and the welfare of Nigerians, home and abroad,’’ he said.