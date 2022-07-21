2023: Fooling This Generation, A Very Hard Task, Timi Dakolo Tells Politicians

Nigerian singer and songwriter, Timi Dakolo, has urged politicians not to attempt to make a fool of Nigerians at this time as it would be too difficult for them.

He stated this in a Tweet on Thursday.

“Dear politicians, Fooling this generation is a very hard task. I mean Almost impossible. We are aware and knowledgeable,” his tweet read.

This comes amid the controversies that trailed the presence of clerics at the presentation of former Governor of Borno state, Kashim Shettima, as the running mate to the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress(APC), were not hired, according to Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

On Wednesday, Tinubu officially presented Shettima as his running mate for the 2023 election, with pastors and Bishops showing up at the venue in Abuja.

After the event, pictures and videos of the clerics went viral with many condemning the party, saying they were fake.

But in a statement his campaign organisation issued on his behalf, Tinubu described the development as unwarranted distractions.

He said the viral videos and pictures were the handworks of political distractors.

According to him, they were at the event, which was open to all, as genuine well-wishers.