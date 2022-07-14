2023: Gov Ayade Wins APC Cross River North Senatorial Ticket

Ben Ayade, the governor of Cross River, has emerged as the APC’s senatorial candidate for Cross River North in the National Assembly for the elections in 2023.

On Thursday, a new primary election was held in the state’s Ogoja Local Government Area (LGA), where Ayade won with no opposition.

The election took place after Mr. Martins Orim, who secured the ticket at the May 28 primaries, voluntarily withdrew.

The governor was declared the winner with 252 votes by Mrs. Sameera Tabo, Chairperson of the APC Primary Election Committee for Cross River North.

In his acceptance speech, Ayade expressed gratitude to the delegates for electing him.

He said after running for the office of president, he returned home and then came under pressure from his people to contest for senate.

“They said I did very well when I was a Senator from 2011 to 2015 and insisted I go back; today I have answered their call.

“Of course, they recognised that this country requires a legislator that has both executive and legislative experience.

“I am very experienced, I know the challenges of our people and possess the essential elements that will help us make the appropriate laws and legislation that will change the narrative of our people,” he said.