2023: I’m Still Friends With Tinubu, Says Atiku

The Peoples Democratic Party presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has disclosed that he still remains friends with his main challenger and presidential candidate of All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu.

Atiku stated this while speaking during an exclusive interview with Arise TV which was aired on Friday morning.

When asked about his relationship with Tinubu, who is a former Lagos State governor, Atiku explained that they still remain friends despite their political differences.

“I’m still a friend of him and being friends with him doesn’t mean we can’t have our political differences,” Atiku said.