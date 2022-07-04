2023: Insults Won’t Help You – Buhari’s Aide Cautions Peter Obi’s Followers

President Muhammadu Buhari’s Special Assistant on Digital and New Media, Tolu Ogunlesi, has warned the Labour Party, LP, ahead of the 2023 elections.

Ogunlesi warned supporters of LP presidential candidate, Peter Obi, that insults won’t give them victory in 2023.

In a tweet, he advised LP to base its campaign on fact, evidence, and insight, rather than resorting to insults.

Ogunlesi stressed that such a campaign never worked for the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in 2019, and hence won’t work for LP in 2023.

“You’re going to have to bring more to the table than insults. Bring facts, bring insight, bring evidence. Insults didn’t work for PDP in 2019, won’t work for LP in 2023,” he tweeted.