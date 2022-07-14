2023: Kwankwaso Picks Bishop Idahosa As Running Mate

According to reports, Rabiu Kwankwaso, the NNPP’s presidential candidate, has chosen Pastor Bishop Isaac Idahosa to be his running mate in the 2023 elections.

The party made this known in a post entitled “Our VP Pastor Bishop Isaac Idahosa from Edo State” on its Twitter account on Thursday.

The Senior Pastor of God First Ministry, also known as Illumination Assembly, is Bishop Idahosa, a native of Edo State.

The church has its headquarters in Lekki, Lagos State.

The congregation of the man of God refers to him as “Prophet Talk Na Do,” a well-known gospel singer.