2023: Lagos Voters Almost Hitting 7m – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Lagos has revealed that statistics show that the state currently has about seven million registered voters.

INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Lagos state, Mr Olusegun Agbaje, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday.

According to him, if the number of new registrants so far in the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) is added to those already on the register, the number will be about seven million.

“In Lagos state as of Monday (July 18), those who registered online are 640, 560 but many of them have not completed registration. Those who have completed the registration exercise are 451, 156.”

“The total number of registered voters in Lagos State before the commencement of the ongoing CVR is 6,570,291, and if we add the new registrants, we have about seven million registered voters,” Agbaje said.

He, however, said the ongoing CVR had not ended and the commission was still capturing more people before the deadline on July 31.