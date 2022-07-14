2023: Muslim-Christian Presidency Hasn’t Taken Us Anywhere – Oshiomhole

Adams Oshiomhole, a former national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the ex-governor of Edo State, has dismissed the issue surrounding Ahmed Bola Tinubu’s selection of a Muslim running mate.

According to Oshiomhole, it is imperative that the nation abandon archaic notions like religion and ethnicity and instead place a strong emphasis on the qualifications and bravery of candidates to preserve the nation.

Speaking on TVC on Thursday, the former governor praised Tinubu for choosing the Muslim-Muslim APC ticket and expressed his delight with it.

Senator Kashim Shettima, a former governor of Borno State, was selected by Tinubu as his running mate.

He said, “The more opposition party joined the Muslim-Muslim debate, the more I’m satisfied that Asiwaju Bola Tinubu’s decision is right.

“We need courage. We have struggled to balance this religious issues in recent years. Tinubu’s decision shows that he will take bold step when elected.

“If the number of churches and mosques we have built over the years is equal to number of factories, we won’t be at this poverty level in the country.”

Oshiomhole added that he was also satisfied with the choice of Shettima due to his capacity and some of his achievements.