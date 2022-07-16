2023: Nigerians Better Get Ready… It’s A Fight For Our Lives, Says Aisha Yesufu

Aisha Yesufu, activist and founder of Citizens Hub, has stated that the 2023 presidential election is “a fight for survival”.

Speaking on Saturday in an interview by ARISE TV, the activist urged Nigerians to be more active during elections.

“Nigerians better get ready because 2023 election is election for survival; we are fighting for our lives. We want a nation where we can breathe,” she said.

“Today, life in Nigeria is nasty, short and brutish. I mean, everybody is a victim waiting to happen. Even when you’re in your house, you don’t know if you’re going to get to the next money or somebody is coming to carry you from your house.

“So, this is not a time of shying away and thinking politics is not for everyone. Politics is for everyone, because at the end of the day, it is through the political process that the leaders are brought in, and we must be invested in it.”

Speaking further, she said candidates should be voted based on their competency and not their political parties, and that the next government should involve people who are passionate about the growth of Nigeria.