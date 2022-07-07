2023: Okupe Withdraws As Labour Party Vice Presidential Candidate

Former presidential aide, Doyin Okupe has announced his withdrawal as the vice presidential candidate of the Labour Party.

He made the announcement via his twitter handle on Thursday afternoon.

Okupe was ‘a placeholder’ Vice presidential candidate for Peter Obi, the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, to beat the deadline of the Independent National Electoral Commission.

Speaking on his withdrawal, Okupe announced that his replacement will be announced soon by the National Chairman of the party.

He wrote:

“This afternoon I submitted my withdrawal letter from the position of the Vice Presidential candidate of the Labour Party to INEC.A replacement will be announced by d national chairman of d party shortly.

“I feel greatly blessed to hv been part of the foundation of success 4 the LP”