2023: Omo-Agege Lauds INEC For Extending CVR

Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, an APC gubernatorial candidate in Delta State, praised the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for extending the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) program nationally.

This is happening at the same time that the Deputy President of the Senate urged eligible Nigerians in general and Deltans in particular to take advantage of the current CVR process to register now rather than waiting until the last minute.

Last Monday, the electoral authority gave its electoral officers nationwide instructions to continue the CVR.

On Friday, after considering several issues with the exercise, it formally announced the extension.

The exercise was scheduled to end on June 30 by the election commission. However, the commission listened to the pleas of Nigerians and prolonged the exercise as a result of their renewed interest.

Ima Niboro, the campaign organization’s director of communications and media strategy, responded to the revelation by urging all eligible voters in the state to use the current CVR as soon as possible to avoid losing their right to vote in the general election in 2023.

Additionally, he advised people to make an effort to finish the procedure at the authorized locations where they may get their Permanent Voter’s Card (PVC).

He claimed that based on recent events in the state, he is more certain than ever that the APC will win control of the state in 2023.

“The CVR extension offers a golden opportunity to those who could not register for one reason or the other to do so. Their destiny is now in their own hands.

“Also, those above 18 years who have not yet registered, those yet to collect their PVCs or misplaced theirs as well as those who want their voting points or unit and area changed, effect correction(s) to their names, should endeavour to take advantage of the extension,” the organisation’s spokesperson said.