2023: Peter Obi Receiving Massive Love From Nigerians Because He’s The Lesser Evil – Okon Lagos

Nigerian Actor, Ime bishop, popularly known as Okon Lagos, says the momentum that the Presidential Candidate of Labour Party, Peter Obi, is gaining in the buildup to the 2023 elections is not because he is a saint.

Okon Lagos, via his Instagram page, said Obi is getting “massive love” from Nigerians because he is the “lesser of the evils” before Nigerians.

“Peter Obi doesn’t enjoy massive love and support among Nigerians because he’s a saint or without blemish. He had admitted openly he is not a saint. He is loved because in the race, he is lesser evil and not a saint.”

Captioning under the post, he wrote, “Just in the event that you find fault(s) in PO that you so desperately seek, just remember he isn’t a saint. You aren’t either and Nobody is. Meanwhile, have you obtained your PVC yet ?”

Obi joined the Labour party after he pulled out of the Presidential Primaries of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in May.

He has since emerged as one of the favorites to win the 2023 presidential elections, especially among young people.