2023: Shettima Will Not Disappoint Nigerians, Says Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has stated that Kashim Shettima, vice-presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), will not disappoint Nigerians if the party wins the 2023 election.

Buhari said this on Friday at a meeting with APC chieftains, held at the presidential villa.

Abdullahi Adamu, APC national chairman; Senate President Ahmad Lawan, Atiku Bagudu, governor of Kebbi; and Idris Wase, deputy speaker of the house of representatives, were among those present at the meeting.

According to a statement by Femi Adesina, presidential spokesman, Buhari said the former Borno governor “will not disappoint” Nigerians.

Also Read: Vote APC For Continuity, Buhari Tells Nigerians

The president also thanked the members of the party for their efforts towards ensuring the success of the party’s national convention, as well as the APC primaries.

“I want to thank you all for the roles you played in the build-up, first to our national convention earlier this year, and later, to the primary elections,” Buhari was quoted aa saying.

“You were all of one mind, wanting the best for the Party, with the candidate emerging in a free and fair manner.

“For us all, the cohesion and unity of the Party was the first priority, and ambition was second. I am glad that you all saw the larger picture, rather than narrow, self-serving interests.”